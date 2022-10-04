The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.

Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.

Danny Batth heads an effort wide for Sunderland against Blackpool.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@ASDevine95: Striker away from three points again, same as Saturday. Hung on a bit second half but expected at times with the young lads and no height/ striker to hold it. Point better than nowt

@jonnygr17: That wasn’t pretty second half, but let’s be honest, the lack of a striker is very clearly the issue. Teams have had time to train and set up against us.

@Gucci_1256: We win the last two home games with a fit striker, no doubt about it. Frustrating not having one but on a positive note some of the football we played was class, especially in the first half.

@Parkersafc: Another clean sheet a positive but a draw was probably a fair result on the balance of play. Poor from the ref not to play the advantage.

@simonraper1: Who could have foreseen it would be hard to score without any strikers. Three clean sheets on the bounce at home but we’ve failed to score in three out of six home games and only won one

@b3nxf: Trying to force it when we should hold possession and being wasteful when we should be clinical. Learning experience for a young team. Frustrating though because we're better than that.

@JacobKirkbride: Creating an Advent calendar for when Ross Stewart is predicted to return from injury

@Bodders84: My only criticism of SAFC and the transfer window was another ST. Dajaku and Amad just aren’t proper strikers. This is where it will cost us until Simms and Rosco are back

@CjgMng: Think everyone’s said it really, couple of half chances that we’ve had fell to Ross Stewart then that’s a win.