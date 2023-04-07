The Black Cats fell a goal behind when Ozan Tufan opened the scoring after 11 minutes, yet two quickfire goals from Joe Gelhardt and Amad then put Sunderland ahead.

Hull drew level immediately, though, as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh equalised before half-time.

The visitors then retook the lead courtesy of Regan Slater’s second-half finish, yet Mowbray’s men appeared to be heading for three points after an Amad penalty and Jack Clarke finish nine minutes from time.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

That was until Pierre Ekwah conceded a last-minute penalty and Tufan converted from the spot.

Here’s how fans reacted on social media:

@Kev60W: Some game but not helping the play-off push.

@safcpj: Topsy-turvy game, Clarke and Amad great but that feels like a defeat. Inexperience for their pen, needless

@Fantanafest73: For all the haters, Jack Clarke is an absolute gem of a player for #safc. Sometimes frustrating but then that's wingers for you. Outstanding today, never stops, never gives up and yet another goal.

@76skelly: What a mental game. Can’t argue with the end result but sickening to gift a stupid penalty at the end along with Hume’s mistake. Amad MoM but thought Clarke was a proper threat throughout

@GoldyWMS: That was mental wasn’t it. Should’ve won, obviously. Two individual errors at the back, an amazing save and a bit of a sitter from Clarke (who is just mint) at the other end. So frustrating how close we are to being contenders.

@bamgboyeolu: Can’t fault the lads' effort. Defensively all over the place. Some good counter attacks. Shame we fall short with injuries but still it’s a decent season

@PJ_2201: If I had to sum up this season, I'd say 7/10 we've been decent but we can do even better next season. And we are above where I predicted us to be.