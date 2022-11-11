The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Amad set up Ellis Simms to score in the 25th minute.

Birmingham saw more of the ball but fell further behind when Amad scored an excellent second for the Black Cats, converting in front of the travelling fans.

Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz then pulled a goal back for Birmingham 12 minutes from time but Sunderland were able to hold on.

Sunderland fans at Birmingham.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@dazzasafc85: Amad and Patto were absolutely brilliant again. Neil was fantastic and that pass. Huggins impressive first competitive game back. Massive win that. Now time to get LND and Co back fit for Milwall. Get in

@ElliottSAFC: Made hardwork of that, probably got caught not being proactive with our changes but credit where it's due huge three points. Again officials not helping. Brum could have easily had two sent off and both teams should have had pens. Luckily those decision didn’t cost us today need addressing…

@Philip_RJ89: We can now regroup, get everyone back to full fitness, and head into the post-World Cup fixtures on a really positive note. We showed that we’ve got the ability to grind it out tonight, but the win is huge. Thought Amad was magnificent, Patterson and Huggins impressed, too

@Blossom_0507: Massive three points and great to see @Niall_Huggins fit again and lasting the 90. We have a talented young team that’s great to watch, Amad is something else!!! Now time for a well earned rest

@Buntingfootball: Anthony Patterson’s best game this season in my opinion, think he’s been very positive and only going to get better. A fine young goalkeeper with a great attitude. Tonight he took pressure off the defence, was commanding and made several good saves. Big performance

@kline321: After rough couple weeks actually looking up now for the boys rest and recover and push on after World Cup see what happens