After a goalless first half, the Black Cats took the lead when Alex Pritchard’s low cross was flicked on by Ellis Simms and Amad converted at the back post.

Pritchard then doubled his side’s lead when he controlled Lynden Gooch’s cross and beat goalkeeper George Long with a low strike, before Ellis Simms added a third in stoppage time.

The result moves Mowbray’s side up to 10th in the table, one point off a play-off place.

Sunderland fans. Picture by FRANK REID

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted to the result:

@GazWilko86: Great result that! First half was scrappy. We played very well second. Diallo, Pritchard and Gooch all brilliant

@Philip_RJ89: In the second half, we absolutely turned it around and then some. Pritchard and Diallo in particular were brilliant. Feels like a big test that we’ve passed today.

@Liam9517: Took a while for us to get going especially in the first half but second half we were excellent and scored three well worked goals and a clean sheet for Patto. Amad was amazing and Pritchard and Simms did well. Good to get three points at home, onto West Brom next Monday at home

@PeterBeuster: What a great result to get us started again. Had to dig in early but football won in the end. Pritchard was the game changer.

@Ian_Crow3: Huge second half. Got the ball down and technical players on it and Millwall couldn't hang with us. Amad, Pritch and Simms unreal obviously, but Alese fit back in perfectly and Batth held strong. Proper 180 from the first half and massive three points to take us to 10th in table.

@JoshWilsonn_: Played so much better second half keeping the ball on the right with Diallo dropping a masterclass

@leech_tom: Brilliant win! Came out second half on it! We are well and truly in the mix. Man of the match either Amad or Danny Batth!! Big shoutout to Ellis Simms who led the line very well!!!

