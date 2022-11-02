After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure after the break.

Yet it was the visitors who took the lead in the 55th minute when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club.

Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time.

Sunderland fans at Huddersfield. Picture by FRANK REID

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Ali_Marshall10: Big win. Mowbray’s subs very good tonight. Another win before the World Cup break and we’re in a good place.

@Ian_Crow3: Big win, poor first half, but fought better in the second. Amad great, deserved goal. Ba tidy player and Pritchard of course with opener. Big to win when not at best and good fight shown, and a big win after a dry run in terms of those. Bring on Cardiff Saturday!!!

@WhatTheFalkPod: MASSIVE three points. Mowbray's subs excellent. Diallo, Batth, Bailey and O'Nien all excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Philip_RJ89: That’s a brilliant win. A gutsy win. A hard-fought win. A dreadful first half, a much-improved second, and we’ve bagged a crucial three points.

@Capt_Fishpaste: I don’t think #SAFC we’re at their best tonight, but also don’t agree with some of the opinions I’m seeing that we were poor. Solid performance, fully deserved win.

@GILESY1973: O’Nien MOTM not just for his on the pitch performance but also for his celebration

@ElliottSAFC: Geeeeeeetin great result huge three points, scruffy game but who cares. Thought O'Nien was superb, especially his celebration whilst having Simms as a focal point made huge difference. Big decisions for Mowbray on Saturday: what does he do with Clarke and Simms. Nice problem to have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@buck_paul: Easy to criticise the performance but weather seemed to be absolutely brutal and it was a great three points in the end. #safc have definitely got a player on their hands in Ba