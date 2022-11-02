What Sunderland fans are saying about Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Huddersfield Town win
Sunderland beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The John Smith’s Stadium – and fans have been reacting on social media.
After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure after the break.
Yet it was the visitors who took the lead in the 55th minute when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club.
Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@Ali_Marshall10: Big win. Mowbray’s subs very good tonight. Another win before the World Cup break and we’re in a good place.
@Ian_Crow3: Big win, poor first half, but fought better in the second. Amad great, deserved goal. Ba tidy player and Pritchard of course with opener. Big to win when not at best and good fight shown, and a big win after a dry run in terms of those. Bring on Cardiff Saturday!!!
@WhatTheFalkPod: MASSIVE three points. Mowbray's subs excellent. Diallo, Batth, Bailey and O'Nien all excellent.
@Philip_RJ89: That’s a brilliant win. A gutsy win. A hard-fought win. A dreadful first half, a much-improved second, and we’ve bagged a crucial three points.
@Capt_Fishpaste: I don’t think #SAFC we’re at their best tonight, but also don’t agree with some of the opinions I’m seeing that we were poor. Solid performance, fully deserved win.
@GILESY1973: O’Nien MOTM not just for his on the pitch performance but also for his celebration
@ElliottSAFC: Geeeeeeetin great result huge three points, scruffy game but who cares. Thought O'Nien was superb, especially his celebration whilst having Simms as a focal point made huge difference. Big decisions for Mowbray on Saturday: what does he do with Clarke and Simms. Nice problem to have.
@buck_paul: Easy to criticise the performance but weather seemed to be absolutely brutal and it was a great three points in the end. #safc have definitely got a player on their hands in Ba
@haymansafc: A horrendous first half where we appeared to be completely outmanned in the middle - bizarre considering how many midfielders we had on the pitch. Much better for most of the second half. Anyway, a big three points tonight.