The Robins are 16th in the table heading into the fixture, but haven’t lost for ten matches in all competitions following an upturn in form.

To find out more we caught up with Jordan Jones from our sister title Bristol World on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast

Mark Sykes celebrates after scoring for Bristol City against Swansea City in the FA Cup. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

What’s the mood like at Bristol City heading into the match?

JJ: “There is a lot of positivity around the place at Bristol City at the moment.

“It’s very much different to what it was just after the World Cup break around that Winter period when there was a bit of a worry that Nigel Pearson was going to lose his job.

“A few fans were getting on his back and it was the game against West Brom on Boxing Day where I think a few fans booed and chanted that they want Pearson out.

“The mood is now completely different at Ashton Gate and fans, players and the management staff are all singing on the same hymn sheet.

“They think they have had a good transfer window and that has coincided with a good run of form.”

What has changed since the last time these sides met back in August?

JJ: “Quite a lot has changed.

“Bristol City were playing with three at the back which they had been playing quite a lot under Nigel Pearson’s tenure.

“Over the last month, which has coincided with their good run of form, they have ditched the five at the back system and gone to a four at the back system.

“You would think more defenders equals more clean sheets but actually the four at the back system has actually worked a bit better.

“They have George Tanner right-back, Cameron Pring left-back and the centre-back partnership of Rob Atkinson and Zak Vyner. That is quite a youthful backline.

“What we have seen from City at times under Pearson is that sometimes they are naive and concede goals that are cheap. We’re not seeing that many mistakes from this Bristol City defence at the moment and they are becoming a bit more streetwise.”

How will City approach the match?

JJ: “City are a counter attacking team so that’s what I think will happen. You have to allow for that and the home team usually has more possession.

“That’s not to say they are a team that is going to try and set up shop to just frustrate Sunderland, it’s just their strengths are being a counter attacking team.

“Sometimes when they are on the break you are worrying as a defender.”

Who are some key players to watch out for?

JJ: “In midfield Matty James is a player who goes under the radar and I think will be a player who determines what happens in the match.

“I think the only thing to worry about is that Alex Scott is on nine yellow cards and has got six more games to get through before avoiding the two-game ban.