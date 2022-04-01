The Gills have moved four points clear of the relegation zone following the appointment of Neil Harris at the end of January, yet they have played more matches than some of the teams below them.

To find out more, we caught up with broadcast journalist Benjamin Watts, who reports on Gillingham for BBC Kent Sport, to get the inside track:

What has Gillingham’s form been like?

Gillingham striker Vadaine Oliver.

BW: “Gillingham's form has been much improved since the arrival of Neil Harris as manager on transfer deadline day.

“Gills have won five, lost four and drawn three, enabling them to move from ten points adrift of safety to four above the relegation zone.

“Harris' first two victories came at Priestfield, narrow 1-0 wins over Crewe and Cambridge, but Gills’ last three triumphs have all come on the road - away at Lincoln, Doncaster and Accrington.”

What have the fans made of Neil Harris?

BW: “Understandably, fans are overjoyed by the impact Neil Harris has made since his appointment.

"Many Gillingham supporters were already sizing up sizeable away journeys to Hartlepool, Carlisle and Barrow next season, believing relegation into League Two was almost inevitable.

"But Harris has managed to restore belief in the dressing room and on the terraces, with many around Priestfield now anticipating a remarkable survival.

" Expect to hear chants of "Super Neil Harris" and "we are staying up" in the away end on Saturday.”

What system are they likely to play?

BW: “The Medway side will likely operate a wing-back system with three central defenders.

"Although not Harris' preferred formation, he switched to it from Gills' usual back four to get more senior players in the starting XI and to try and make the team harder to beat, which he has managed to achieve.

"Jack Tucker, Max Ehmer and Conor Masterson operate as the back three, with skipper Stuart O'Keefe, Olly Lee and January signing Ben Thompson in midfield.

“QPR loanee Charlie Kelman will likely support main man Vadaine Oliver in attack.”

Who are their key players?

BW: “Oliver has been critical for Gills over the last two seasons and his header at Accrington last weekend was his tenth of the season and 30th over the last two campaigns. Often the goals he scores are important, decisive or winning goals too.

“Another player who has been key for Gills of late is goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, who was understudy to Chelsea loanee Jamie Cumming in the first half of the season, but has been a revelation between the sticks since Harris has come in, keeping five clean sheets.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

BW: "Line-up will depend on the fitness of wing-back Robbie McKenzie, if he's unavailable David Tutonda will continue on the left, with Ryan Jackson on the right. Otherwise, it will likely be an unchanged XI.

“Expected team: Chapman; Jackson, Tucker, Ehmer, Masterson, Tutonda/McKenzie; O'Keefe, Lee, Thompson; Kelman, Oliver.”

