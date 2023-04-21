“Edouard had his first day of training back today which was good to see, and he trained well.

“I haven’t made my mind up on the team yet and I told them that today, we rotated a few different things as we have to. Joe Gelhardt didn’t train today because he’s been managing an ankle problem for a few weeks to be honest, but we’re hopeful that he’ll train tomorrow and play a part.

“We’ve had five or six of the U18s up to train with us today because you need the numbers to try and practice what you’re going to do in the game. We are utilising the youth teams a lot at this moment, which is a great experience for them. The U18s have got a massive game against Manchester City where they are going to try and win a league, and we’ll have a couple who play in that game and come across to then join us at the hotel.