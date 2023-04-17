What Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said about Huddersfield team news, Ross Stewart's contract and Neil Warnock
Sunderland are preparing to face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light - and head coach Tony Mowbray set to held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The Black Cats have moved to within two points of the play-off places following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out.
A win over Huddersfield would move Sunderland into the top six, with their promotion rivals playing a day later.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
Mowbray on Corry Evans and Ross Stewart’s influence while out injured
“They are here in the building about, they are there on matchdays and around the dressing room.
“They are our players, Corry is our captain, he was in the dressing room, before the game half-time, at the end of the game.
“I encourage them to have an opinion, to whisper in the ear of the players if yo don’t think he’s working hard enough or needs an extra man in there so drop a bit deeper. Corry will pass on that advice.
“Corry Evans is part of our team and that’s why I give my staff a voice, they are allowed to have an opinion on the football team.
“I want the team to grow and learn from each other.”
Mowbray asked if there has been any update on Ross Stewart’s contract situation
“I don’t think so.
“It’s not my baby really. I don’t have conversations with Ross’ advisers. I see Ross around the building but generally there’s been no news.
“He’s concentrating on his rehabilitation and hopefully getting himself fit for pre-season or around pre-season time
“The club will come forward and let you know if there’s any change on that.”
Mowbray asked about flares being thrown on the pitch
“I’m not sure the footballers will be aware of it really.
“I know if it wasn’t for my media team I wouldn’t be aware of it. I don’t actively look at any media
“I would say to the players, try to stay off social media, try not to read newspapers or listen to too many opinions on how good or bad they are.
“I generally feel that sometimes people tell you how great you are, you take your foot off the gas, or tell you how bad you are and you can lose a little bit of confidence.
“The bigger picture about flares, I’m not sure it’s for the footballers or the coaches to discuss.
“It’s obviously not healthy, they are fireworks, they are dangerous.
“The authorities either at each club or authorities who gove the game it’s something for them to address and police I would assume.”
Mowbray on Huddersfield’s style of play
“I’ve been watching their last four or five games there. I think their average percentage possession of the ball has been low 20s, 23%.
“They are not really interested in possession of the ball but they make life really difficult for you, they break away and their turn of transition is very good.
“When they win it they break up the pitch in big numbers, they are good on set-plays. They are dangerous.
“I would anticipate in the game we will have quite a bit of the ball, but Neil’s team are happy for you to do that.
“We have to make sure we’re not lazy when we lose it. We have to track their runners because they will mark you man for man all over the pitch, and then when you lose the ball they come back at you very quickly, and if you don’t track them you are in trouble because they break quickly.
“The challenge for us with the players we’ve got is to try to break them down, push them back and get it into their box.”
Mowbray on the play-off chase
“For the supporters of the football club I hope they are enjoying the chase, the challenge of it.
“It would be nice tomorrow night to keep that excitement going into the last three games.
“When we get round to the West Brom press conference hopefully we are still trying to keep it going, and then Watford, and let’s hope we have a big last day at Preston where the result will confirm we can finish where we would like to.
“I do think that is really tough, the teams I’ve just mentioned there, all three with ourselves are just fighting to try and get in that top six. They are going to be interesting games.”
Mowbray on Huddersfield and Neil Warnock
“He’s very, very experienced about his football.
“I think we’ve all probably seen the videos of a young Neil Warnock at Sheffield United many, many years ago and the emotion he brings to his football teams
“Having managed against him quite a lot over recent years on the touchline he bring that very much to matchdays
“What you have to love about Neil is his emotion and his passion for his football team, he’s desperate to win every game.
“We expect nothing different, a fully-committed Huddersfield Town fighting to get points to pull them further away from the bottom three
“For us we have our own ambitions now and have to try and win the next game.
“For different reasons we will be giving everything we’ve got.”
Mowbray on injuries
“I think the ones who are fit are fit and the ones who are not fit are not fit.
“We have picked up another injury from the weekend but don’t really want to tell you who it is because Neil sometimes likes to get his men to mark certain men.
“We’ll see when the team sheet comes in, but we are one more down from what we were at the weekend.
“It’s not a bad injury I don’t think, it might just be this game fingers crossed.”
