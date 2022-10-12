“It’s a cycle I think we preempted really, so when we scored five goals at Wigan and Watford I did sit here and say I know what football is like, down the line we are going to talk about those strikers.

“Jack (Clarke) scored the other day but it has been difficult to get people into the middle of the six-yard box. It’s trying to change the habits of a lifetime of a footballer really.

“It’s ok saying get in the box but when the game is going on and naturally you want to go and have a touch and go away from the goal and come towards the ball it’s hard to change habits of a footballer.”

“We’ll keep persevering. I think we have created enough chances and it’s not like we haven’t had any shots in these games.

“There are always two teams playing and I feel we have been pretty proactive in the games at home, 16 and 15 shots in the two 0-0 draws for instance, only two on target which is not enough.