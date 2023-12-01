"I've been here over a year now and I hope the people have enjoyed the football and the team.

"I know they have had some tough times in League One. It wasn't me who got them out of League One of course.

"I know on the back of a sixth-place finish last year there is a big expectation. A lot of that positivity last year was around Diallo the top goalscorer and amazing ability he managed to create and bring to the team.