The match was stopped in the first half due to a medical emergency in the crowd but resumed after a ten-minute warm-up.

After play continued the sides went in level at half-time, before Burton wing-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half.

The Black Cats drew level in stoppage-time when Ross Stewart headed home Alex Pritchard’s cross.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland vs Burton.

Here's how some fans reacted:

@davis0688: Was happy to see Alex Neil come in. And still plenty of time for him to get it right. But have to say so far I've not got a clue what he’s trying to do. Everything he does is questionable, and often the opposite to what he is saying.

@MichaelPotts_: It's not revisionist to say LJ would've done a better job if you've maintained all along that he shouldn't have been sacked… Giving him a full January transfer window to assemble a squad in his image... then binning him off is possibly the worst mistake we've made in League One.

@dpgroves6: I didn't disagree with the sacking of LJ by #SAFC but never called for it, after the 6-0 defeat (plus other hammerings) difficult to defend him. BUT, 2 points from 15 is an unmitigated disaster, and worse to come on Saturday, I fear!

@KonnerWells25: Honestly, I have run out of words to describe Sunderland. Absolutely shocking.

@_GraemeAtkinson: Forget Rotherham but we’re even 10 points behind second place Wigan having played three games more. Dominated possession but did nowt with it. Burton were atrocious and the fact we couldn’t muster more is just galling.

@bennnsafc: Automatics are long, long gone - now we need to consolidate and attempt to gain as much momentum and confidence as possible heading into the play-offs; the teams that win the play-offs are those with the most momentum.

@DaleyRob: How can it have gone so bad so quickly? Same players that were top of the league and beating Sheff Wed 5-0 a few weeks ago. In fact, we’ve added to the squad.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.