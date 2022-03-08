Fleetwood went ahead in the first half when striker Ellis Harrison beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a low finish.

That prompted Sunderland boss Alex Neil to make a double substitution at half-time, as Jermain Defoe and Lynden Gooch were brought on.

Second-half goals from Elliot Embleton, substitute Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke then gave the Black Cats a vital three points.

Sunderland fans against Fleetwood. Picture by FRANK REID

Fleetwood defender Zak Jules was then sent off for a foul on Ross Stewart three minutes from time.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@KProudlock13: The fact Fleetwood embarrassingly wasted time from the 28th minute until the 82nd minute and still got beat 3-1 makes it even sweeter

@KyleRitchieSJ: Terrible first half aside, plenty of positives tonight. Roberts and Clarke made the most of their starts and earned a place in Saturday's XI for me. Substitutes made the difference. Luke O'Nien looked like a new player when he came on

@Leonfryatt1: Worst first half performance followed up by the best second half performance. Don’t see many managers make two changes at half time but it worked

@cameronflaws: Obviously great to get the win but that was another very poor performance at home, we're so slow and don't know what to do when we get the ball

@_GraemeAtkinson: I’ve seen some time wasting in League One but Fleetwood were appalling. Wasted time in all the ways you can imagine, from minute one.

@JamieJoslyn1: I thought Alex Neil had gone full Bielsa with them half time substitutions but he had to be brave and was rewarded with his first home win in charge, great to see Clarke get his first goal and O'Nien return with a goal as well

@safctinders: Not fluent by any means, and you’re never guaranteed an easy game against Fleetwood. Ground out a vital win and that’s all that counts. Credit AN for positive changes.

@PeterJWhalen7: A much needed three points. Credit to the lads, we showed character and improved after the break and played with a much higher intensity.

