The Black Cats had won just one of their last ten matches but took the lead in the second minute when Bailey Wright headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick.

Two penalties from Ross Stewart then gave Alex Neil his first win as Sunderland boss against a side which sit second in the League One table.

Defender Arbenit Xhemajli also earned praise after impressing on his first league start.

@sr4Neil: Massive win, enjoyed how we pressed when needed to and slowed it down. Great performance allround, can’t remember Wigan creating anything clear cut.

@GarethDuff: Really chuffed with that result. Top performance too. Arby looked decent considering it was his first game in two years. Matete is top drawer!! Hopefully this is the turning point !!

@Parkersafc: Chuffed for Xhemajli. Hopefully he can continue his progress and be a key player for us going forward

@steveca77341768: Great win. Full credit to Evans and Gooch today both had solid games. Stewart all over the pitch, Pritchard decent as per. Defence was soild as well Arby was soild especially for his first league game.

@Philip_RJ89: After of weeks of turbulence on and off the pitch, and given how highly-rated Wigan are, this is an absolutely epic result for us. If we are to head into the play-offs with our confidence high and a chance of ending the curse, results like today will be crucial.

@DJ_Haribo: Well, missed saying this. I was proud of that performance today! Forgot the result, those players didn’t give a Wigan player more than 2 seconds on the ball the all first half. That’s all we ask for, graft for the shirt!

@76skelly: What a massive change in performance. Not just the scoreline but the desire in the players not to be second best in the passing and tackles. Matete MoM for me, did it all in the midfield. Stewart led the line very well and special mention to Gooch who I thought had a good game

