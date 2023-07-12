Patrick Roberts is said to be in contract talks with Sunderland over a new deal amid reported interest from some clubs in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year deal last summer and is now coming into the final 12 months of that contract - but was is the view from the Roberts camp? Here, we take a look:

“I don’t know what has gone on in the past at Sunderland but from our experience with them, all promises have been kept,” Adam Roberts (his brother's agent) told the Sunderland Echo last January. “Speaking to the club and to Kristjaan Speakman has been quality.

“At the moment it all seems like it is a massive buzz. They are playing good football in front of huge attendances. You can’t complain, really, can you?”

“Patrick’s relationship with Mowbray is really good. He is such an honest guy and tells Patrick to go out and express himself which is perfect for a player with flair.

“Sometimes when he has been left out of the team was because Amad was doing so well, so you can’t complain but Mowbray’s found a way of getting them both in the team now and look at the football they are playing.

“I think you just have to take it game-by-game but looking back on his career, I’ve not seen him involved with a better team that plays as good as football. Some of the football I have seen Sunderland play this season has been ridiculous.