It did not go unnoticed on Wearside that Nathan Broadhead was again an unused substitute, despite Lampard using 23 players over the course of the 90 minutes.

So what’s the state of play with the Black Cats transfer target?

We take a closer look..

Sunderland have been keen to bring Nathan Broadhead back to the club

What is Sunderland's stance?

Broadhead has, unsurprisingly, been one of Sunderland's key targets for the summer.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman spoke to The Echo the week after the win at Wembley and made clear that the Black Cats would be looking to strike a deal, and that they believed Broadhead had the ability to step up to Championship level.

"We will have a conversation with Everton this week, to see where they are at with it and where we are at with it, and see if that’s aligned,” Speakman said.

“We have to respect the fact that he is an Everton player.

“We have seen him as our player for the year, because we had to get the best out of him but now that the season is finished he unfortunately goes back to being an Everton player.

“Look, he’s had some incredible moments and he’s been an inspiration in many respects in terms of some of the goals he’s scored.

“It has been harder for him of late because of injury but you can’t take away from the fact that he has got all the attributes to go and play at Championship level.”

Broadhead may be a little older than Sunderland's recruits so far this summer but he still fits the mould of what the club are looking to invest in. He is still to realise his full potential and has room to improve, but now has a decent level of senior experience.

The Championship may represent a step up, but he looked more than ready when fit last season.

What might a deal look like?

One of the reasons why there was optimism a deal could be struck this summer was that Broadhead's situation is very similar to Jack Clarke's at Spurs earlier this summer.

Broadhead has just one year left on his current deal, so this is the last chance for Everton to secure a return on their investment in their academy graduate.

It brings his valuation more in line with Sunderland's budget, though bridging the gap between the two clubs remains the key task.

It's why most have felt this summer that a permanent move with performance related/sell-on related clauses in Everton's favour would be the most likely avenue if the deal was to go ahead.

There is of course the chance that Broadhead signs a new deal at Goodison Park before heading out on loan, but right now it looks unlikely. While Frank Lampard has used pre-season and the recent US tour to take a close look at the striker, he has not had any game minutes.

So as it stands, he looks unlikely to have a major role this season.

What's the current state of play?

Alex Neil is eager to get cover and competition in for Ross Stewart quickly, but after the defeat to Bradford City on Tuesday night admitted that it was a protracted process.

His explanation was that the Black Cats had held constructive discussions with Premier League clubs, but were waiting on the green light to proceed further.

Broadhead is believed to be one, and Spurs' Troy Parrott is another who has been closely tracked after a good loan at MK Dons last season.

"We’ve had discussions with regard to who we’re going to try to get in, who we’re speaking to, how we’re going and where it is," Neil said.

"But as I’ve said before, we need to talk to other teams, and then it becomes a question of are they going to let players out on loan, are they going to sell them, what are they going to do with them? Unfortunately, for us, that’s not our decision.

"We can’t dictate when we get hold of those players. Naturally, I want them in just now. But you’re not always in control of that situation. There’s a lot of teams at the moment, certainly from the Premier League, that are only just coming back from trips abroad.

"You can’t sign a player if he’s in a different country. There’s been ongoing discussions with numerous players, from different clubs, and the minute we get something across the line, which I can assure you we want to get done as soon as possible, then everybody will know.

“We’re banging the door down as much as we can."

Are there any concerns over the fact that Broadhead missed a fair chunk of last season with injury?

It was certainly a frustration for all parties but during the course of the campaign, sources indicated that it was perhaps not entirely unexpected. Broadhead had predominantly played and trained in an U23 environment up until that point, and was being exposed to a drastic step up in intensity.

Add to that the punishing League One schedule, and some setbacks were no major surprise and particularly for such an explosive forward.

Speakman's comments above underline that it would not stop them pursuing a deal.

OK - so where do we go from here?

Everton are heading back to the UK and so the time for a decision on Broadhead's future is surely approaching.

While understandable that Lampard wanted to take a closer look at a player he had not worked with before, particularly given he was short of striking options given Richarlison's departure, his lack of match action suggests a more definitive call is near.

Sunderland were left vulnerable by Jermain Defoe's retirement last season and so Broadhead alone would not complete the club's forward options, but it would be a major step forward.