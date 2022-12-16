Boro have already been credited with interest in several players ahead of next month’s transfer window, including Sunderland striker Ross Stewart and Rotherham midfielder Daniel Barlaser.

Both players were mentioned when Carrick was asked about transfers during his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s trip to Burnley, to which he replied: “We have a really good squad so I’m not getting carried away thinking we need to change an awful lot.

“We have a really good squad and some of the boys who haven’t had as much football we want to get on the pitch and get them involved a little bit more.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“We have a good squad but we want to improve it, of course we do, whether that’s one, two, three, we’ll have to wait and see how it goes.

“It has to be right, it has to be the right player and for me it’s just as important, if not more important, it’s about character and personality and wanting to be here as part of the group.

“The group is fantastic and the dynamic and spirit in the squad, we have a really good energy, so for me it’s important we keep that and don’t disrupt that.”

Stewart’s contract at Sunderland will expire this summer, yet the Black Cats have an option to extend the deal by an extra year.