Somehow, yet again, Sunderland still couldn’t hit the target on away territory. This time, in Plymouth, it was 24 shots, no goals. Against Swansea, it was 25, and no goals. Against Stoke, 18, and only one goal that ultimately proved worthless.

Yet, for the team that are the joint fourth top-scorers in the league, there is an underlying issue that this side has. At their best, Tony Mowbray has this team playing some scintillating football, but on ‘one of those days’ (indeed, this is perhaps becoming a reoccurrence), the Black Cats struggle to find the target.

Only seven times in the league last season did the Black Cats not score; so far, they’ve already failed to net in six matches. It was the creative brilliance of Amad last time around that dragged the team from the brink time and time again. This season, the goalscoring has been placed on the youthful shoulders of four fresh strikers, but, so far, none of them have made an impact on the scoresheet.

Here at Home Park, for all Nazariy Rusyn showed quick glimpses of his speed and determination, there was no end-product. Ultimately, that is what worries fans heading into the festive period.

The Black Cats will have an immediate chance to bounce back on home turf on Wednesday night, with Darren Moore’s Huddersfield the visitors. Changes will likely be made, and they will need a response.