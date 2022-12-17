Rosenior has taken charge of four matches since his appointment as The Tigers’ head coach last month, taking five points from those fixtures.

When asked about coming up against The Black Cats ,Rosenior replied: “Can’t wait. I know it’s the 20th anniversary of the stadium and I know that Sunderland will be bringing a lot of fans with them.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game, two footballing teams. Tony has got them playing some really, really good stuff.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“I think it will be an open game and is one I’m really looking forward to.”

Rosenior was also asked if he attended Monday’s match between Sunderland and West Brom at the Stadium of Light, which the Black Cats lost 2-1 following Daryl Dike’s headed winner.

“No it was too cold,” replied Rosenior. “I watched Sky.

“We always have people going to the games and we do our analysis.

“I watched it and they were unfortunate. I thought they played really well in the first half against a good West Brom team.

“They were unlucky, it was a great cross and a great header which wins West Brom the game.

“We know Sunderland have got some really, really good players, good attacking players. They play a really nice brand of football.

