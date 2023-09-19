Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have lost one of their highly-rated coaches to Championship rivals Southampton - here, we take you through everything you need to know about the situation:

What is the story with Adam Ashgar and Sunderland?

Asghar joined Sunderland in September 2021 after spending nearly four years at Scottish club Dundee United, firstly as head of performance before taking the role of first-team coach.

Under Asghar's stewardship, the young Black Cats pushed Manchester City all the way in the league last season eventually finishing runners up.

The Echo revealed last month that the highly-rated lead coach of Sunderland's under-18 side was set to depart for Championship rivals Southampton.

The 29-year-old's arrival at St Mary's was confirmed last weekend with Ashgar now installed in a new position.

Why had Adam Ashgar left Sunderland for Southampton and what has been said?

Essentially, Ashgar has been handed an opportunity he was unlikely to receive at Sunderland in the near future.

Ashgar has been handed the role of under-21s coach at Southampton which is a promotion from his previous role of under-18s coach at Sunderland.

Despite producing good results and being well thought of at the Academy of Light, Ashgar was unlikely to receive this promotion on Wearside whilst current under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty was still at the club.

In a club statement, Southampton announced: “Adam Asghar will be taking the role of under-21s head coach, following the departure of Dave Horseman and Louis Carey in the summer, with the Scotsman arriving after spending the last year as under-18s lead coach at Sunderland.”

What will Sunderland's next move be and could Lee Cattermole take the job?

Obviously, Sunderland have to find Ashgar's successor. The club have already advertised the job publicly and are now engaged in speaking to potential candidates regarding the role.

The Echo understands that former player Lee Cattermole and Sunderland engaged in brief talks regarding the role of under-18s head coach.

The 35-year-old was appointed lead coach of Middlesbrough under-18s side in January last year following his retirement as a player in 2020. However, Cattermole departed his position in Teesside last February and has been without a permanent job since.