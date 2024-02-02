Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland under-18's continued their quest for success in the FA Youth Cup in front of supporters at the Stadium of Light against Swindon Town on Friday evening with a place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition up for grabs.

The Black Cats fell behind to two very early goals but pulled one back to head into the interval 2-1 down but couldn't find an equaliser in the second stanza.

Here's how it unfolded as Sunderland faced Swindon in the FA Youth Cup fifth round the night after transfer deadline day:

Sunderland respond well to major transfer set-back

Sunderland fans and players were rocked by the news on deadline day that youth starlet Josh Robertson had departed the club for Brighton in a shock transfer move. The attacking midfielder was a popular figure in the under-18s dressing room and had cemented himself as a staple of the side in the league and during this FA Youth Cup run.

The Black Cats attempted to persuade the highly-rated 18-year-old to stay at the Academy of Light and sign professional terms but the opportunity and financial package Brighton, who play in the Premier League, proved too great a temptation to Robertson. The player has now concluded the move south, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the two sides. Robertson was in attendance at the Stadium of Light to watch his now former side, lending his support to his ex-teammates during the match.

Sunderland's disastrous start against Swindon Town

Jaydon Jones came into the side to replaced the departed Robertson while 16-year-old prodigy Chris Rigg, who has two goals for the senior team to his name this season, started alongside winger Tom Watson, who played for the senior side off the bench last campaign against Huddersfield Town under Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland fell behind to a goal just seconds into the game after centre-back paring Luke Bell and Kailem Beattie failed to clear the ball and George Alston hammered home with a right-footed shot which had Matty Young well beaten.

Sunderland responded well, though, with Watson and Ben Creamer providing the Black Cats with options out wide. Trey Ogunsuyi did well five minutes in to hold the ball up well in the nine position before Botan Ameen doubled Swindon Town's lead after more lax defending. The striker had three bites of the cherry with goalkeeper Young producing an outstanding double save before eventually succumbing. It was a less than ideal start for Finn Lynch and Jordan Moore's side.

Game stopped after Swindon's second before racism warning

The game was stopped briefly after Swindon's second with an announcement shortly after stating that racist comments at the Stadium of Light are unacceptable. The message was also repeated and shown on Sunderland's electronic scoreboards in the ground.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Rigg hit the crossbar with an almost inch perfect free-kick as Sunderland looked to get one back. Jaydon Jones then played Jack Whittaker through but the number 10 couldn't convert.

Ogunsuyi finally made a break through for Sunderland with the striker converting Tom Lavery's superb pass to claw a goal back on the 30 minute mark as the young Black Cats grew into the game following their early double set-back.

The game, which was played at a furious pace, was constantly interrupted by fouls as referee David Jones failed to stamp his authority with cards and remarkably didn't produce a single caution during the opening 45. Creamer had Sunderland's last chance of the half with a long-ranged effort.

How Sunderland began the second half against Swindon

Both teams remained unchanged after the break. However, shortly after the interval referee Jones finally showed his first card of the afternoon, booking Swindon's Harry Chard as Sunderland resumed the game the brighter side despite being 2-1 down.

With 54 minutes on the clock, Rigg produced a stunning pass to put through Watson, who saw his shot saved by Evans. It should have been 2-2. Seven minutes later, captain Bell did well to stop a Swindon chance on the break.

Rigg continued to boss the middle of the pitch and created several good chances but saw his teammates fluff their lines on several occasions.

Sunderland push for hard for an equaliser

Sunderland were pushing hard for an equaliser without creating too much in the way of clear cut chances but were handed a blow when Bell went down with what looked to be a muscle injury. However, the centre-back recovered to remain on the pitch.

Cuba Mitchell then replaced Whittaker with 20 minutes to play as Sunderland looked to inject some life into their attack. With 12 minutes left on the clock Swindon forced a save from Young after Ali Stewart's attempt. Joe Neild then replaced Jenson Jones during the closing stages.

Creamer had Sunderland's best chance of the final stages but somehow managed to fire over the bar after substitute Neild played a fantastic ball to the winger.

However, after some late pressure from Sunderland, Swindon Town were able to hang on and progress to the FA Youth Cup quarter final.

Sunderland XI: Young, Lavery, Beattie, Bell (c), Jenson Jones (Neild 85), Jaydon Jones, Whittaker (Mitchell 71), Rigg, Creamer, Watson, Ogunsuyi

Unused subs: Cameron, Kindon, Sekete, Obolo, Chung

Swindon XI: Evans, McGregor, Chard, Stewart, Hart, Hunt, Coles (Obodo 59), Brown, Ameen (Gonzalez 93), Keyes, Alston (Hubbard 85)

Unused subs: Hutt, Myers, Adams, Britchford-Santle