The young Black Cats had to win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for knockout stages of the competition, yet a late red card for goalkeeper Jack McIntyre proved costly.

Sunderland took a two-goal lead courtesy of Zak Johnson’s opener and an own goal from Harry McGee, yet McIntyre’s red card with two minutes remaining saw the hosts concede a penalty, while leaving his side without a goalkeeper after using all three substitutions.

Harry McHugh converted the resulting spot kick before Tom Costello headed home the equaliser in stoppage-time.

Nathan Newall playing for Sunderland Under-23s.

Sunderland have named a young under-23 side in recent weeks, with several players leaving on loan to gain first-team experience.

The club also weighed up loaning out striker Benji Kimpioka and winger Tyrese Dyce last month, yet both stayed on Wearside and started against Wigan.

Triallists Michael Spellman and Ugonna Emenike, who is a centre-back but went in goal after McIntyre was dismissed, were also handed starts for Sunderland.

Wideman Spellman, who has been playing in non-league, started brightly as he saw an early effort saved by Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle inside four minutes.

Aside from that chance the first half was fairly uneventful, as Dyce was forced off with an injury in the 25th minute and left the field on crutches at half-time.

Kimpioka was also forced off with a knock two minutes into the second half as Harry Gardiner took his place, yet the injury wasn’t as serious.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman and Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison were also present at Eppleton CW.

The team will prepare for another home game against West Brom next Monday in Premier League 2, Division 2.

The young Black Cats will then host Stoke in the league in two weeks’ time.

Sunderland XI: McIntyre, Kachosa, Emenike, Jessup, Newall (Fieldson, 72), Sonha, Scott, Dyce (Johnson, 25), Spellman, Kelly, Kimpioka (Gardiner, 48)

Subs not used: Richardson, Jones

