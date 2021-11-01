Iorfa, 26, had started every league game for Wednesday this season until he missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cheltenham with an ankle injury.

When asked about the defender after the match, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “We will assess it and have a look. It is 50/50.

“It is another injury we could have done without. We will continue to work through it.

“We are having to make adjustments. We are fighting for one another. These things happen in football.

“I believe we work through it and get those bodies back that we need.”

He added: "First things first, let's have a look at the game today and hope that nobody's picked up any knocks or strains. That's the first thing.

"Then I'll change my thoughts to them... We'll reflect on this, and then this evening we'll switch our thoughts to Sunderland."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Wednesday conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Cheltenham and have now dropped 10 points from winning positions this campaign.

Following the game, Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley gave an honest assessment.

“I feels like a loss again, I’ll be honest with you,” he said.

"It feels like a loss. Collectively we were disappointed, and we had a little row at the end of the game between players - because we’re frustrated. Look, we’ve gone up in the table, but still it’s two points dropped.”

There was a heavy debate, I’d say, in the dressing room after the game… And that’s just frustration coming out… We’re not happy about it, but we have to dust ourselves down."

