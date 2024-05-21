It’s two years to the day since Sunderland ended their long exile in League One and won promotion back to the Championship.
A huge travelling red-and-white support watched on as goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart secured a win over Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final. But what came next for those who featured on the day and where are they now? We run you through, player by player...
1. GK - ANTHONY PATTERSON
Patterson had been on loan at Notts County in the early stages of this campaign but by now was firmly established as Alex Neil's first-choice goalkeeper, and he has never really looked back. Made a huge save to deny Sam Vokes midway through the second half of this game and had played every league game since up until the 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday just over a fortnight ago. His consistency is beginning to draw attention from top Premier League clubs.
2. RB - LYNDEN GOOCH
Made the right back position his own after an injury to Carl Winchester during the run in as Sunderland secured a play off spot. Earned a new deal off the back of his impressive form and continued to be a regular in a variety of positions in the campaign that followed. Was controversially allowed to leave for Stoke City as he entered the last year of his deal, and was missed as Sunderland's season fizzled out last time around.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. CB - BAILEY WRIGHT
A firm fan favourite as a result of his performances over the final months of this campaign. Struggled to retain his spot in the XI in the Championship and was loaned to Rotherham United before joining Singapore club Lion City Sailors last summer. Photo: Eddie Keogh
4. CB - DANNY BATTH
Batth had something of an up and down start to life on Wearside but found his form towards the end of the campaign and forged a formidable partnership with Wright in the play-off campaign, one of the crucial factors in Sunderland's narrow win over Sheffield Wednesday across the two legs of the semi finals. Went on to be named as the fans' player of the season in Sunderland's first Championship campaign for his consistency in a backline that was at times badly impacted by injury. Like Gooch, allowed to leave as he entered the last year of his deal and as Luke O'Nien dropped into central defence due to his ball-playing abilities. Hasn't featured regularly at Norwich City since and as such has an uncertain future as his contract expires this summer - thought he club have an option to extend. Photo: Justin Setterfield
