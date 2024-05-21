4 . CB - DANNY BATTH

Batth had something of an up and down start to life on Wearside but found his form towards the end of the campaign and forged a formidable partnership with Wright in the play-off campaign, one of the crucial factors in Sunderland's narrow win over Sheffield Wednesday across the two legs of the semi finals. Went on to be named as the fans' player of the season in Sunderland's first Championship campaign for his consistency in a backline that was at times badly impacted by injury. Like Gooch, allowed to leave as he entered the last year of his deal and as Luke O'Nien dropped into central defence due to his ball-playing abilities. Hasn't featured regularly at Norwich City since and as such has an uncertain future as his contract expires this summer - thought he club have an option to extend. Photo: Justin Setterfield