League One rivals Wigan were reportedly interested in signing the 29-year-old centre-back, who is now into the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson, who also worked with Wright at Bristol City, was adamant the defender wouldn’t be leaving Wearside at the start of the campaign and there is a clear trust between the pair.

“I’ve worked with the gaffer at my last club and obviously know him well,” Wright told the Echo when asked about the recent speculation.

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland against Cheltenham Town.

“I’ll obviously speak with him and he can be honest with me and I can be honest with him.

“There was no speculation between us, there was sort of outside noise and as a player you just get on with what you are here to do and that is to pull on a Sunderland shirt and do it for the club and my team-mates.

“I’m happy to be here and happy to be focusing on where we want to get to because I enjoy my football here and for me that’s what I focus on most and that is all in the past now.”

Wright missed a large part of pre-season with a groin injury, as Tom Flanagan and Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle, 17, formed an effective centre-back partnership.

As a result, Wright has made just two league starts this campaign, yet the Aussie has been ready when called upon and opened the scoring in Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Cheltenham.

“Pre-season is a tricky one because you want to get fit and when you have a bit of an injury you have to make sure it’s right so it doesn’t set you back further,” replied Wright when asked about his setback.

“Sometimes you try and push through those injuries and it can get worse. Sometimes the team starts to form and the lads through pre-season and at the start of the season have done well.

“I’m not oblivious to see how well Flanno and Call have been playing together. They have been brilliant as a back four, five with the keeper involved.

“For me it’s like supporting them and being there when I’m called upon and of course injuries can sometimes set you back but it’s a long season and we will need every one of us in this building to play a part.”

With competition for places at Sunderland, Wright also says players have been supportive of one another as the team aim for promotion from League One.

"There is competition for places, you can’t get complacent and no one is guaranteed that place on Saturday,” Wright added.

“If we are in the team or aren’t in the team we all want each other to do well and that’s important.

“We have a good culture and good atmosphere and when you have that togetherness, of course when you are not in the team you are frustrated, but it’s ultimately just a better life when you are winning.”

