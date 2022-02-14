The Black Cats appointed Neil on Friday evening, just a day before their 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

While the disappointing result marked another missed opportunity against a side fighting to avoid relegation, it did end a three-match winless run in League One.

"Look we’ve been in a difficult period and it’s difficult to take,” Pritchard told the Echo. “We only got a point but at the end of the day we’ve stopped the rot and got a point so we can move on.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Pritchard playing against AFC Wimbledon. Picture by FRANK REID

When asked about the last fortnight, which saw the club part company with Lee Johnson before a prolonged search for a new head coach, Pritchard replied: “This is football and we have to deal with what goes on on the pitch and it’s not a lack of effort. We’ve been trying our hardest.

“We can have a good training week with the new gaffer starting from Monday and go into the game knowing what the gaffer wants.”

He added: “It’s settled down and we can settle down into what we were like before now everything has changed.

“We had a manic two weeks but now we can settle down and have a full week.”

"It’s difficult when the gaffer comes in on Friday and you only have one day with him, but we’ll have a full week next week so we’ll be better.”

Pritchard played under Neil at Norwich so knows what to expect from the new boss.

“Hard work is a given, you have to work hard,” said the playmaker when asked about Neil.

“When you are playing for Sunderland you have to work hard and that is the number one rule.

“You should wear the shirt with privilege and that’s what the gaffer said at full-time, and we know that, the boys know that.”

Pritchard scored Sunderland’s equaliser at Plough Lane, his second goal in as many matches from dead-ball situations.

“To be fair with so many games and whatnot I have to be careful with how much I do,” said Pritchard when discussing his goal.

“Obviously you don’t hit 10 free-kicks in a row, you only have one maybe two a game.

“When you get it around the box it’s a confidence thing and just taking your time, making sure you execute and making sure you hit the target.”

Pritchard was one of Sunderland’s best players towards the end of last year but suffered a minor calf issue in January.

The 28-year-old feels he’s getting back up to speed now, though.

“There was obviously something there but now I’m playing again and getting back up to speed,” he said. “I felt back up to speed out there.”

Sunderland now face a tough run of games, starting with this weekend’s home game against promotion rivals MK Dons.

The Black Cats are then set to host Burton, before back-to-back away fixtures at Wigan and Charlton.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.