The midfielder has penned a new deal that commits his future until the summer of 2025 after breaking into Lee Johnson’s first team this season.

Neil’s first professional deal had not been due to expire for another eighteen months but Sunderland have moved to reward his outstanding form this season.

“Everyone knows that I love this football club and I love playing for it,” Neil said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil.

"It’s a dream come true to be playing in the first team and I’m loving every minute of it, but I want more and I want to be playing in the higher divisions for Sunderland."

But what are Sunderland fans saying following the big news? Here, we take a look:

@Hizzit: “Tremendous, best player at the club. Playing at a lower level currently but honestly believe he’s better than Henderson was at this age and look what’s happened there.”

@acacia_jude: “I’m absolutely delighted about the news this evening to see this about Dan Neil one of our own, he better start on Saturday against Rotherham United.”

@Gerry_McGregor: “Fantastic news. What a boast. Shows how differently things are being run.”

@NUllah21: “Love the way we are going about things atm man. Major this.”

@IanGrah66857798: “All we need now is 3 points, on Saturday. Make it a great week...”

@gabenoble12: “What a statement that is actually keeping our best young players, would’ve been sold for pennies under previous regime #SAFC.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.