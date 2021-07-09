The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light, becoming the club’s first new signing ahead of 2021-22 campaign.

Pritchard said: “It’s great to be here and it’s another good opportunity for me on the football road, so I’m ready to get going.

"There were other offers out there, but it’s crucial for me to be with a head coach that knows me as a player, and as a person, and has a playing style that suits me.

"The club speaks for itself – you see the stadium, the training ground, the fans – and I just think this could be a great fit.”

And Sunderland fans were quick to react to the addition of Pritchard – with many supporters taking to social media to express their views.

Here’s what YOU said online about the latest transfer news coming out of Sunderland:

@Wearside2warwi1: “Last season’s kit put him in the new training gear at least.”

@mje_88: “Alex Pritchard. What a signing this could be if we keep him fit.”

@SAFC_CallumR: “Class signing that.”

@Philip_RJ89: “Forget boring old scarf pictures. Players photographed in shadow is now the hipster’s method of announcing a signing. Can’t wait for the big reveal! #SAFC.”

@jennysafcx: “FINALLY SOMEONE NEW.”

@SavouryDip: “What a signing(if he gets his form back)!”

@Jonosafc: “Brilliant signing for this level, hope this kick starts a successful recruitment drive.. we need it. #safc”

@xhannahanderson: “Buzzing with this signing, get the championship on the blower.”

