Former Sunderland defender and captain Micky Gray had some choice words for his former club.

Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light during an embarrassing afternoon for fans on Wearside.

Mike Dodds’ side fell two goals down in the first half after a brace from Sammie Szmodics. The visitors then quickly put the game beyond doubt as Ryan Hedges and Tyhys Dolen got on the scoresheet within nine minutes of the restart.

Chris Rigg did pull a goal back for the hosts before Blackburn substitute Andrew Moran made it 5-1 nine minutes from time.

The result has caused much talk amongst supporters and former players with Gray taking to social media to voice his displeasure at the state of the club currently. On Twitter, Gray said: "What a shower of 💩. Sort it out #safc. Simply not good enough."

The 49-year-old won two promotions with Sunderland as a first-team player between 1992 and 2004 before enjoying stints with Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic.

Gray, who came up through Sunderland's youth system to earn 410 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, alongside Steph Bannon, Gary Bennett and others.

Sunderland are next in action against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this coming Saturday with interim head coach Dodds and his players now under pressure to turn in a competent performance after the shambles on Easter Monday against Blackburn Rovers