Goalkeeper Hoffman became the Black Cats’ ninth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead and Dajaku.

Sunderland supporters are clearly impressed by the business which has been completed in recent weeks.

Here’s how some reacted.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans.

@WritingPrivacy: What a window. We've recruited from Man City, Spurs, Leeds, Everton and now Bayern Munich. This is like Harrods compared to our Poundstretcher policy of recent years.

@joseph00stuart: Starting XI headaches after one of the best transfer windows we’ve had in a Long long time

@JakeJHolt: I will hold my hands and say I was worried four weeks ago about our transfer business. Hats off to the recruitment team. They have delivered on their promises. I feel like this is the start of us getting our club back.

@MRennieRP: A month ago I was so worried we hadn't got anyone in, but this has been a bloody great transfer window (hopefully).

@JamesLeeFinley: Some window we’ve had like, had massive doubts going into the season, but the manager and board have pulled it right out the bag

@AL_SNR58: Another one in. I said that I would judge our transfer window at the end and not a month ago when people were panicking and it looks like we have done some great business. Haway the lads.

@ChristopherT198: Surely the best transfer window since that Championship one under Keano?

@Jonosafc: The recruitment identity has been clear this summer, young fresh legs full of enthusiasm, can’t complain.. hopefully it all clicks into place.

@Dan1879_SAFC: What a window! If I’m being greedy I’d like another RB before the window closes but if it doesn’t happen I’m still excited by the business we have done and Huggins with Winchester able to cover will probably do for now!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.