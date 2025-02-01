Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham have moved to open talks with the highly-rated Sunderland-linked striker this window

Sunderland-linked Celtic striker Daniel Cummings is “in talks” with West Ham, according to the latest reports.

Cummings’ present deal at Celtic is set to expire this summer. In May 2023, the attacker scored the decider in a 6-5 win against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final, attracting national headlines and has started this season averaging more than a goal per game with the B Team while also playing for Celtic’s youth teams in the league and in Europe. Cummings has 32 goals to his name with Celtic B

Sunderland had been linked with a move for Cummings earlier in the window, but Sky Sports have now claimed that West Ham are “in talks” to sign the highly-rated player. The Hammers are looking to secure the 18-year-old on a pre-contract agreement for a move in the summer.

Sky’s report added: “Sky Sports News revealed last week that Cummings had been in talks with Portsmouth, but West Ham look to be leading the race now. “The Scotland U19 international made his Celtic debut on Wednesday in the Champions League against Aston Villa.”

Sunderland are thought to be in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline. The Black Cats have been linked with Cameron Archer from Southampton but will likely face competition from Leeds United. Régis Le Bris’ first-team return to action on Monday against Middlesbrough, further complicating the club’s final plans in the winter window.

Archer was left out of Southampton’s team to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday. However, the attacker’s absence is thought to be down to a groin injury.