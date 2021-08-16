The Black Cats have won their opening three fixtures to make a fine start to the 2021/22 campaign, following a 2-1 win at MK Dons on Saturday.

Goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton secured the victory as the Wearsiders survived some late pressure to take all three points.

New Sunderland signing Frederik Alves wasn’t available for the match at Stadium MK but could make his debut for the club this week.

Dennis Cirkin has also moved to Wearside, arriving from Tottenham, and made his debut in the MK Dons win.

We asked Black Cats supporters who they think should start against Burton by running a series of polls on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter page.

Here is the team fans voted for – with three changes from the MK Dons win.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The 21-year-old stopper shaded the vote with 52.3% ahead of Lee Burge (47.7%). Photo: FRANK REID 2019 Buy photo

2. RB: Carl Winchester Has started both league games at right-back this season and received 83.3% of the votes. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

3. CB: Frederik Alves Fans voted for the West Ham loanee to make his debut, with 41.1% voting for Alves to start as the side's second centre-back, ahead of Bailey Wright (40.3%). Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

4. CB: Callum Doyle The Manchester City loanee, 17, has made a positive first impression and 83.7% voted for Doyle as Sunderland's first central defender. Photo: Getty Images Buy photo