West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland: How to watch, early team and injury news

After a disappointing 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on Tuesday night, the Black Cats will be looking to bounce back with a positive result on Sunday. Joe Gelhardt showed fans his quality with a brilliant goal to give Sunderland the lead on Tuesday, something he’ll be looking to build on.

Dennis Cirkin will return from suspension for the weekend's clash providing some much needed cover at the back.

Made all the more important by Danny Batth coming off injured against Huddersfield. Edouard Michut is also a doubt with a back problem.

Sunderland are unbeaten in six games, however have only won two of those games, something they will be hoping to change this weekend.

Meanwhile, since appointing Carlos Corberan on October 25th, West Brom have picked up 49 points in 26 games, turning their fortunes around after a very poor start to the season.

When is West Brom vs Sunderland?

The match against Corberan’s West Brom will take place on Sunday, 23rd April. Kick-off at the Hawthorns is at 12pm.

Is West Brom vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s Championship clash with West Brom will be shown live on Sky Sports football. Supporters abroad will also be able to purchase it to stream via SAFSEE.com.

How else can I follow West Brom vs Sunderland?

Supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. The latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points will be brought to you here by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson.

What are the latest betting odds for West Brom vs Sunderland?

All odds courtesy of Bettingodds.com:

West Brom win: 99/100

Draw: 13/5

Sunderland win: 16/5

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for West Brom vs Sunderland?