Burnley defeated Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening at Ewood Park to win the Championship title. The game also represented Rovers’ game in hand on their play-off rivals

West Brom also had a game in hand on Sunderland and the rest of the chasing pack but fell to a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, leaving all of the play-off contenders on 44 games played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means the advantage is now with Sunderland. The task is clear. If Mowbray’s men win their last two games against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and Preston North End at Deepdale the following weekend, they will almost certainly finish in the top-six.

Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland are sixth with 65 points and above Millwall (who have the same number of points) on goal difference. The Black Cats are ahead in the table by three goals. That does leave a scenario, however, where Sunderland could collect six points but still fall short.

Stay with me here… if the Black Cats were to win both games by a one-goal margin each time that would leave the door open for Millwall to be promoted ahead of Sunderland if they managed to win their remaining games by six clear goals over the two fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Millwall playing Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, however, a lot would have to happen for that scenario to become a reality. Rovers’ other game is against Luton Town, who have already cemented their play-off place.

In the chasing pack, West Brom (63 points) play top-six-chasing Norwich City and Swansea City but must rely on Sunderland or Millwall not claiming maximum points from their two fixtures.

Preston North End (63 points), Norwich City (62 points) and Swansea City (62 points) are all also in with an outside chance of making the top-six but once again must rely on their rivals dropping points.