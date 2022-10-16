The Baggies had won just one of their 13 Championship games this season before sacking Bruce with the club sitting 21st in the Championship table at the time.

However, according to Alan Nixon, West Brom are ‘considering a move’ for Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

In other news, ex-Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae was on media duties as Reading lost to West Brom in the Championship on Saturday. Reading lost the game 2-0.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Steven Schumacher, Manager of Plymouth Argyle acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle at DW Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“We are bitterly disappointed to lose the game. I thought we did enough to get something out of it.

“We made a slow start and have to defend the first goal a lot better. We asked the boys at half-time to be more aggressive and need to get after them more.

“We created some good moments and with a bit more composure, we may well have capitalised.”

Middlesbrough manager latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Carrick remains the favourite for the Middlesbrough job with SkyBet despite reports that have distanced the former Manchester United man from the role.

Former Sunderland man Lee Cattermole remains the second favourite for the job that Chris Wilder recently vacated after his sacking. Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Michael Carrick – 5/4

Lee Cattermole – 2/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Edwards – 4/1

Duncan Ferguson – 2/1

Leo Percovich – 2/1

Carlos Corberan –16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leam Richardson – 16/1

Gary O'Neil – 20/1

Hannes Wolf – 20/1

Sean Dyche – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Robins – 25/1

Scott Parker – 25/1

Steve Cooper – 25/1

Anthony Barry – 33/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke – 33/1

John Terry – 33/1

Kieran McKenna – 33/1

Michael Reiziger – 33/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Pearson – 33/1

Rafael Benitez – 33/1

Wayne Rooney – 33/1

David Wagner – 40/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Ravanelli – 40/1

Grant Leadbitter – 40/1

Marcelo Bielsa – 40/1

Mark Warburton – 40/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 40/1

Roy Keane – 40/1

Steve McClaren – 40/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andre Villas-Boas – 50/1

Brendan Rodgers – 50/1

Graeme Jones – 50/1

Liam Rosenior – 50/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Bonner – 50/1

Michael Laudrup – 50/1

Russell Martin – 50/1

Sam Allardyce – 50/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sol Bamba – 50/1

Aitor Karanka – 66/1

Gary Rowett – 66/1

Jonathan Woodgate – 66/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Jones – 66/1