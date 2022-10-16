West Brom linked with League One boss as ex-Sunderland man Alex Rae takes Reading media duties
West Brom have been linked with a boss in League One.
The Baggies had won just one of their 13 Championship games this season before sacking Bruce with the club sitting 21st in the Championship table at the time.
However, according to Alan Nixon, West Brom are ‘considering a move’ for Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.
In other news, ex-Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae was on media duties as Reading lost to West Brom in the Championship on Saturday. Reading lost the game 2-0.
“We are bitterly disappointed to lose the game. I thought we did enough to get something out of it.
“We made a slow start and have to defend the first goal a lot better. We asked the boys at half-time to be more aggressive and need to get after them more.
“We created some good moments and with a bit more composure, we may well have capitalised.”
Middlesbrough manager latest
Michael Carrick remains the favourite for the Middlesbrough job with SkyBet despite reports that have distanced the former Manchester United man from the role.
Former Sunderland man Lee Cattermole remains the second favourite for the job that Chris Wilder recently vacated after his sacking. Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet:
Michael Carrick – 5/4
Lee Cattermole – 2/1
Rob Edwards – 4/1
Duncan Ferguson – 2/1
Leo Percovich – 2/1
Carlos Corberan –16/1
Leam Richardson – 16/1
Gary O'Neil – 20/1
Hannes Wolf – 20/1
Sean Dyche – 20/1
Mark Robins – 25/1
Scott Parker – 25/1
Steve Cooper – 25/1
Anthony Barry – 33/1
Daniel Farke – 33/1
John Terry – 33/1
Kieran McKenna – 33/1
Michael Reiziger – 33/1
Nigel Pearson – 33/1
Rafael Benitez – 33/1
Wayne Rooney – 33/1
David Wagner – 40/1
Fabrizio Ravanelli – 40/1
Grant Leadbitter – 40/1
Marcelo Bielsa – 40/1
Mark Warburton – 40/1
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 40/1
Roy Keane – 40/1
Steve Bruce – 40/1
Steve McClaren – 40/1
Andre Villas-Boas – 50/1
Brendan Rodgers – 50/1
Graeme Jones – 50/1
Liam Rosenior – 50/1
Mark Bonner – 50/1
Michael Laudrup – 50/1
Russell Martin – 50/1
Sam Allardyce – 50/1
Sol Bamba – 50/1
Aitor Karanka – 66/1
Gary Rowett – 66/1
Jonathan Woodgate – 66/1
Nathan Jones – 66/1
Robbie Neilson – 66/1