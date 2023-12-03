West Brom will be without one of their key players for the Championship clash against Sunderland this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Brom have been handed a suspension blow ahead of their clash with Sunderland in the Championship next weekend.

The two clubs will square off at the Stadium of Light next Saturday with the Black Cats coming off a 1-1 draw with Millwall which leaves Tony Mowbray's men without a win in five league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats fell a goal down just before half-time when Kevin Nisbet turned Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland managed to draw level 12 minutes, though, from time when Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty.

Meanwhile, West Brom took on high-flyers Leicester City with midfielder Okay Yokuslu picking up a caution during the 2-1 loss.

Yokuslu entered the referee’s book after catching fellow midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 74th minute of Saturday’s Championship clash and will now miss the clash against Sunderland next weekend.