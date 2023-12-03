West Brom handed suspension blow ahead of Sunderland clash in Championship
West Brom will be without one of their key players for the Championship clash against Sunderland this weekend.
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Brom have been handed a suspension blow ahead of their clash with Sunderland in the Championship next weekend.
The two clubs will square off at the Stadium of Light next Saturday with the Black Cats coming off a 1-1 draw with Millwall which leaves Tony Mowbray's men without a win in five league games.
The Black Cats fell a goal down just before half-time when Kevin Nisbet turned Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland managed to draw level 12 minutes, though, from time when Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty.
Meanwhile, West Brom took on high-flyers Leicester City with midfielder Okay Yokuslu picking up a caution during the 2-1 loss.
Yokuslu entered the referee’s book after catching fellow midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 74th minute of Saturday’s Championship clash and will now miss the clash against Sunderland next weekend.
The caution was the Turkey international's fifth booking of the season and represents a big blow for The Baggies as Yokuslu has started 17 of 19 Championship games this season.