West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has issued an update on the fitness of a potentially key player ahead of this weekend’s clash with Sunderland. The Black Cats have little to play for going into the back end of the season, simply hoping to find themselves in the top half of the table when all is said and done.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be strong performances, and we have already seen Mike Dodds’ men produce big performances to defeat Cardiff City and draw with Leeds United recently. Players are playing for places ahead of the arrival of a new manager over the summer, and that makes Sunderland potentially dangerous opposition.

Next up, the Black Cats face West Brom at The Hawthorns, with the Baggies in action against bottom club Rotherham United on Wednesday night. Corberan’s men still have some work to do before they can wrap up a playoff spot, and as they prepare for a likely post-season appearance, they could welcome striker Josh Maja back into the squad.

The frontman was signed from Bordeaux in the summer but he has only featured nine times due to a lingering injury that has kept him out for much of the season. With a possible playoff run looming, Corberan has now confirmed that the 25-year-old could make his long-awaited return against Sunderland this weekend, although the Baggies will be cautious over his game time.

"Josh Maja is very close to being available, but from the physical perspective he is still in the last part of his process," Corberan said in his press conference, as detailed by the Birmingham Mail. "From the medical perspective, he is fine. From the physical perspective, we're in the last part of the work. He will be maybe be in for Sunderland, 100% he will be in for the next game [at Leicester].

"Against Sunderland, he will be close. It's not enough just to be available. The player must be ready to compete, and they're not the same. Physically, there is still a little bit of work to do. He can be ready for Sunderland, if not, for the next week.

