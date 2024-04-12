Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against West Brom at the Hawthorns – with players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road on Tuesday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches. West Brom, meanwhile, are looking to secure their place in the play-offs, after narrowly missing out on a top-six finish last season.