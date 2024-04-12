Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against West Brom at the Hawthorns – with players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road on Tuesday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches. West Brom, meanwhile, are looking to secure their place in the play-offs, after narrowly missing out on a top-six finish last season.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and West Brom injury and team news ahead their match at the Hawthorns:
1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT
Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season, yet the West Brom fixture will come too soon. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jed Wallace (West Brom) - DOUBT
West Brom's captain missed Wednesday's win over Rotherham due to an illness. It's hoped the winger, who has made 38 Championship appearances this season, will be able to return to the squad to face Sunderland. Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT
Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last five matches with a calf issue and won't be available for the West Brom fixture. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Josh Maja (West Brom) - DOUBT
Former Sunderland striker Maja returned to West Brom’s squad against Rotherham on Wednesday but is being managed back carefully. The striker has been sidelined since December when West Brom were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light and he sustained an ankle ligament injury. Photo: Frank Reid