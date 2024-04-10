Josh Maja playing for West Brom against Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJosh Maja playing for West Brom against Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Josh Maja playing for West Brom against Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

West Brom and Sunderland team and injury news - with eight ruled out and two doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and West Brom team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Hawthorns.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 10th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against West Brom at the Hawthorns – with players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road on Tuesday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches. West Brom, meanwhile, are looking to secure their place in the play-offs, after narrowly missing out on a top-six finish last season.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and West Brom injury and team news ahead their match at the Hawthorns:

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season, yet the West Brom fixture is likely to come too soon.

1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season, yet the West Brom fixture is likely to come too soon. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The striker has been sidelined with an Achilles injury since February and is set to miss the rest of this season.

2. Daryl Dike (West Brom)

The striker has been sidelined with an Achilles injury since February and is set to miss the rest of this season. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last five matches with a calf issue and won't be available for the West Brom fixture.

3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last five matches with a calf issue and won't be available for the West Brom fixture. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Former Sunderland striker Maja hasn't played since West Brom were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in December, when he sustained an ankle ligament injury. Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has said the forward is close to being available again.

4. Josh Maja (West Brom) - DOUBT

Former Sunderland striker Maja hasn't played since West Brom were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in December, when he sustained an ankle ligament injury. Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has said the forward is close to being available again. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandWest BromBlack CatsLeedsElland Road