West Brom 1 Sunderland 2: Highlights as Dennis Cirkin goals send Cats into the Championship play-off places

Sunderland came from behind to beat West Brom 2-1 at The Hawthorns.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal behind on the stroke of half-time when Luke O’Nien conceded a penalty and John Swift converted from the spot.

Yet two second-half goals from Dennis Cirkin saw the visitors turn the game around, with the second coming six minutes from time.

The result moves the Black Cats up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: West Brom 1 (Swift, 45) Sunderland 2 (Cirkin, 52, 84)

13:58 BST

Reaction from The Hawthorns

13:55 BST

FULL-TIME: WEST BROM 1 SUNDERLAND 2

13:52 BST

90+2’ Thomas-Asante shot saved

Big chance for Thomas-Asante as he was found at the back post but his effort was weak and saved by Patterson.

13:51 BST

FOUR minutes added time

13:51 BST

13:49 BST

89’ More West Brom changes

ON: Faal, Rogic and Bartley

OFF: Swift, Molumby and Pieters

13:48 BST

87’ Just wide

13:48 BST

85’ Another West Brom change

ON: Gardner-Hickman

OFF: Yokuslu

13:44 BSTUpdated 13:46 BST

84’ GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! CIRKIN AGAIN!!!

Cirkin again!

What a move down Sunderland’s left as Cirkin, Michut and Pritchard combined.

Pritchard then passed the ball back to Cirkin whose effort from inside the ox took a deflection and beat Palmer.

1-2!

13:42 BST

83’ West Brom change

ON: Albrighton

OFF: Grant

