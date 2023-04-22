West Brom 1 Sunderland 2: Highlights as Dennis Cirkin goals send Cats into the Championship play-off places
Sunderland came from behind to beat West Brom 2-1 at The Hawthorns.
The Black Cats fell a goal behind on the stroke of half-time when Luke O’Nien conceded a penalty and John Swift converted from the spot.
Yet two second-half goals from Dennis Cirkin saw the visitors turn the game around, with the second coming six minutes from time.
The result moves the Black Cats up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: West Brom 1 (Swift, 45) Sunderland 2 (Cirkin, 52, 84)
Reaction from The Hawthorns
FULL-TIME: WEST BROM 1 SUNDERLAND 2
90+2’ Thomas-Asante shot saved
Big chance for Thomas-Asante as he was found at the back post but his effort was weak and saved by Patterson.
89’ More West Brom changes
ON: Faal, Rogic and Bartley
OFF: Swift, Molumby and Pieters
87’ Just wide
85’ Another West Brom change
ON: Gardner-Hickman
OFF: Yokuslu
84’ GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! CIRKIN AGAIN!!!
Cirkin again!
What a move down Sunderland’s left as Cirkin, Michut and Pritchard combined.
Pritchard then passed the ball back to Cirkin whose effort from inside the ox took a deflection and beat Palmer.
1-2!
83’ West Brom change
ON: Albrighton
OFF: Grant