The Black Cats came from behind as Nathan Broadhead cancelled out Theo Robinson’s opener for the Bantams early in the second half.

Lee Johnson’s side came close to a second with Leon Dajaku and Will Harris both wasting good opportunities but with neither side able to find a winner the game went to a penalty shootout.

Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch were the unfortunate Black Cats from 12 yards as the visitors claimed the extra point via the shootout but with the Wearsiders already through to the knockout stage of the competition, the 1-1 draw was enough to earn them top spot in the group and a home tie in the next round.

And here we look at those in attendance at the Stadium of Light last night. Can you spot yourself from our photos of the night here?

