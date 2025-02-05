Watford appear to be in bad shape on and off the pitch coming into this weekend’s game against Sunderland

Sunderland face Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday - with Tom Cleverley facing several challenges ahead of the game.

The Echo caught up with Hornets insider Tom Bodell from the Watford Buzz podcast before this weekend’s clash in the Championship, with multiple team selection issues revealed. Here’s the latest from the Watford camp ahead of the game:

How are Watford fans feeling about the Sunderland game?

TB: “I worry about us going up there. We are really thin. I think it's kind of 17 fit outfield players at the moment and a lot of those aren't in great nick. The one thing that kind of gives me a bit of confidence and a bit of, I guess, intrigue as much as anything is, I mentioned him earlier, James Abankwah, who's come in, has started really well at centre-half.

“He had a good partnership with Mattie Pollock last weekend. It's been one game. So, you know, don't read too much into it. I think the likelihood is we'll have Egil Selvik in goal for the first time. He's got some quite good goal-prevention numbers from his time in Norway. How well does that translate? We'll see.

“I think it's going to be a case of just going there, parking the bus a little bit and seeing what we can do. The problem with that is obviously as soon as you concede, and we probably will, you have to change what your plan is entirely.”

Chelsea loanee Caleb Wiley isn’t going to be fit but what other injury news is there?

TB: “We're struggling at the moment, to be honest with you. The reason we signed the goalkeeper is our first choice, Daniel Bachmann, is out for the bulk of the rest of the season. The midfielder, Pierre Dwomoh, hasn't played a lot, probably would have played more but he's got a thigh injury that will keep him out for a couple of months.

“The real big one is Kwadwo Baah, who may not have been kind of quite in the team at the time that Sunderland came to Vicarage Road, but has really kind of come on leaps and bounces there and explosively. He's got a bad injury as well, so his season isn't quite over, but he's going to miss a good chunk of the rest of it.

“And then, as I mentioned earlier, Vakoun Bayo, who is a divisive figure, our top scorer and one of the Championship's top scorers, but he's only scored in seven games this season. He's serving a three-match ban. Probably one of the players that may come in for him is Rocco Vata, who I mentioned earlier.

“Rocco Vata might be the one to come in. He missed out last weekend against expectations of a niggle, so hopefully, he will be fit. If it's not him, then I honestly do not know what we're going to do up front, because there is nobody else, which is a slight concern.”

Is there currently uncertainty at Watford surrounding Tom Cleverley?

TB: “There's been a kind of a period of discontent over the last few weeks where we've built up and up to the point that anyone who was watching the early game against Norwich on Saturday on Sky would have seen and heard some kind of chanting against the owner and certainly in support of Tom.

“The reason for this is that there have been reports emanating out of Spain from a guy that's got some stuff right in the past that Pajeta, who was the Villarreal manager earlier in the season, would be replacing Tom as head coach. It came to a point where the owner put a couple of statements on Twitter, which was very unprofessional, and didn't exactly fill people with confidence in backing Tom.

“It later emerged that the breakdown over the Pacheta appointment was over a failure to get a work permit, so it feels like Tom's got a bit of a stay of execution but that he's certainly on thin ice. In terms of the kind of season expectations overall, we're probably clenching still at this point, despite that kind of tail-off in form as you alluded to.

“No one expects us to be anywhere near the playoffs, the fact that we're still within touching distance even at this stage is a massive overachievement. So, from a fan point of view, he couldn't do any better job at all getting that but there's certainly a sense that a change might be coming down the tracks.”

