Alex Neil’s side continue their EFL Championship season away to Bristol City this weekend.

English football is back underway with the return of the EFL and the Premier League due to resume this weekend while the transfer window remains open until the end of August.

Sunderland have been dealt a transfer blow with an interview revealing that Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard intend to keep a Black Cats loan target with his first team squad this summer and a Stoke City players looks likely to leave the Potters for a move to Belgium.

Elsewhere, a former Blackburn Rovers midfielder has travelled to Edinburgh to hold talks over a move to Hearts while fellow Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone have taken an ex-Watford player in on trial.

A Burnley star has been attracting a lot of interest this summer and it appears that West Ham United are the club he most favours joining while Leeds United are said to be keen on a move for a Watford winger who could be a potential replacement for Raphinha who left Elland Road to join Barcelona last month.

Meanwhile, Bristol City have been handed a boost as it appears Bournemouth have turned their attentions away from one of their star players and on to new targets and Blackpool are reportedly close to agreeing a permanent deal to sign a highly rated Arsenal prospect.

Finally, Birmingham City are considering the sale of a defender in order to alleviate some of their current wage bill.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Sy set for Stoke exit Stoke City player Ibrahima Sy is set to leave the club this transfer window, with the player heading to Belgium (FLW via Jacque Talbot) Photo Sales

2. Hearts in talks with former Rovers midfielder Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport is in Edinburgh to discuss a move to Hearts (Daily Record) Photo Sales

3. Blues consider Dean sale Birmingham City could consider selling defender Harlee Dean before the summer transfer window closes (BirminghamLive) Photo Sales

4. Ex-Hornet on trial at Saints Former Watford midfielder Daniel Mitchell is on trial with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone (The Courier) Photo Sales