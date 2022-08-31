Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest round of football fixtures continues tonight with action from across the English Football League taking place.

Sunderland, who have confirmed Tony Mowbray as their new manager following Alex Neil’s departure, are in action tonight as they welcome Rotherham United to the Stadium of Light in their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Once the match is over the Black Cats will have just over 24 hours to focus on getting any final pieces of transfer business done before the window shuts tomorrow.

Football clubs across England have until 11pm tomorrow to add to their squad and keep a hold of their key players for the remainder of the first half of the league season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Brighton remain hopeful of signing Billy Gilmour permanently from Chelsea before the end of the transfer window, following the Scotland international’s disappointing loan spell at Norwich City last season (Daily Mail)

Reading FC boss Paul Ince says he hopes to have Chelsea defender Baba Rahman back training with the club on Wednesday morning as they secure a second loan spell for the full back (Berkshire Live)

Everton have revived their interest in Watford‘s Joao Pedro but could yet face fresh competition from Newcastle United (Football League World via Daily Mail)

Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove is one of three strikers Plymouth Argyle have an interest in signing before the summer transfer window shuts on Thursday night (Plymouth Live)

Leicester City striker George Hirst has undergone a medical at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday ahead of a loan move to Ewood Park (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest have made an offer in the region of £3 million for Blackpool’s Josh Bowler (Football League World)

Sunderland’s move for Paris St Germain midfielder Edouard Michut is not dead - but there is currently a stand-off between the clubs (Chronicle)

Middlesbrough are plotting a late move to sign Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge (Football Insider)