Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats’ move for PSG midfielder ‘not dead’ yet, Birmingham City striker wanted by Plymouth Argyle
Sunderland have confirmed Tony Mowbray as their new manager ahead of tonight’s EFL Championship match at home to Rotherham United and transfer deadline day taking place tomorrow.
The latest round of football fixtures continues tonight with action from across the English Football League taking place.
Sunderland, who have confirmed Tony Mowbray as their new manager following Alex Neil’s departure, are in action tonight as they welcome Rotherham United to the Stadium of Light in their latest EFL Championship fixture.
Once the match is over the Black Cats will have just over 24 hours to focus on getting any final pieces of transfer business done before the window shuts tomorrow.
Football clubs across England have until 11pm tomorrow to add to their squad and keep a hold of their key players for the remainder of the first half of the league season.
Most Popular
-
1
Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland have appointed Tony Mowbray as head coach
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Manchester United and Burnley man not offered deal after Sunderland trial - exclusive
-
3
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-£2.5m Cats, Cardiff City and Birmingham City defender makes non-league switch
-
4
Alex Neil breaks silence on shock Sunderland exit and why he moved to Stoke City
-
5
Ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss wanted Sunderland job as Rotherham United suffer major injury blow
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:
Brighton remain hopeful of signing Billy Gilmour permanently from Chelsea before the end of the transfer window, following the Scotland international’s disappointing loan spell at Norwich City last season (Daily Mail)
Reading FC boss Paul Ince says he hopes to have Chelsea defender Baba Rahman back training with the club on Wednesday morning as they secure a second loan spell for the full back (Berkshire Live)
Everton have revived their interest in Watford‘s Joao Pedro but could yet face fresh competition from Newcastle United (Football League World via Daily Mail)
Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove is one of three strikers Plymouth Argyle have an interest in signing before the summer transfer window shuts on Thursday night (Plymouth Live)
Leicester City striker George Hirst has undergone a medical at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday ahead of a loan move to Ewood Park (Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest have made an offer in the region of £3 million for Blackpool’s Josh Bowler (Football League World)
Sunderland’s move for Paris St Germain midfielder Edouard Michut is not dead - but there is currently a stand-off between the clubs (Chronicle)
Middlesbrough are plotting a late move to sign Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge (Football Insider)
Burnley are interested in former Southampton striker Michael Obafemi but Championship rivals Swansea City are asking for £12 million (Alex Crook - TalkSPORT)