Sunderland are bidding to bounce back from a disappointing season last time out

Kristjaan Speakman has conceded that Sunderland need to make better decisions this season as they bid to bounce back from a disappointing 16th-placed finish.

Sunderland's decision to part company with Tony Mowbray in December last season, followed by the appointment of Michael Beale, precipitated a steep decline in both results and performances. The club hierarchy underwent a period of reflection and reassessed their recruitment criteria before starting the search for Beale's replacement, which led to the appointment of Régis Le Bris.

Speakman believes the club have made significant progress behind the scenes but admitted that the end product at first-team level simply has to be better this season.

"I think I was having the conversation in our club media the other day," he said.

"I think no one's happy with the second half of the season in terms of the output and the performances. And we were too inconsistent. And as someone who's responsible for the football operation here, then that responsibility sits with myself.

“And we made some decisions in several different groups to go to a certain direction on certain things. And like I said, the intent was always for us to improve and progress. Now, there's been loads of progression off the pitch, loads of progression around loads of elements - not much of it seen. And obviously, quite rightly, supporters and journalists see what happens on the pitch. And sometimes it's difficult to correlate that with talking about progress.

"And what we've got to try to do, what we're doing off the pitch is replicated on the pitch. Ultimately, we have to make better decisions around some of the really, really key elements. The intention is always to get better. But there's no guarantee all the time that that's going to be the case."

Speakman hopes that a number of positive developments in recent weeks, including well-received retail changes and a new contract for talented youngster Chris Rigg, will help to build momentum ahead of the new campaign.

"We certainly want to have positive momentum going into the season, and I think that helps everyone from players, staff, supporters. "Regis has spoken a lot internally, and I think you'll see him speak about that externally, around the fact that we need to get a connection and retain that connection. And obviously, in the positive times, that's going to be really, really beneficial. And obviously, if we have those blips and those bad results that can occur, the supporters will be right behind the team. But I think we've obviously got to have clarity on what that is, so if supporters feel like they can connect with it, they can obviously be there in the darker moments."