'We can win this' - Sunderland vs Newcastle verdict delivered by South Shields-born ex-Hull City boss
Phil Brown has delivered his verdict on Sunderland vs Newcastle United ahead of this weekend's big game.
Former Hull City boss Phil Brown believes Sunderland are in with 'half a chance' of beating arch-rivals Newcastle United this weekend.
The Black Cats will face The Magpies for the first time in eight years this coming Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round, with a whole division separating the two North East rivals.
Despite this, Brown (who was brought up as a Sunderland fan and was born locally in South Shields) believes the Black Cats could spring a surprise owing to Newcastle United's poor run of form.
“I absolutely cannot wait for it. I have been desperate to play against Newcastle for how many years now. It is unbelievable. You couldn’t wish for a better third round draw in the FA Cup," Brown told BBC 5 Live.
“I think at this moment of time, Sunderland fans and Sunderland players will be looking forward to playing Newcastle and I think that is because of the form that Newcastle are in. We might have half a chance.
“I’m not going to say it's going to be that easy by any stretch of the imagination but if we can win this, and I seriously believe we can because Newcastle are coming a the right time, if we can win this, it just might springboard us to a fantastic second half of the season and maybe get promoted from the Championship to the Premier League.”
"Anyway, I'm looking forward to it,” Brown concluded. “And I will speak to you all after Sunderland have beaten Newcastle!”