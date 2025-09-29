The Red Devils have struggled at the start of this season, in contrast to Sunderland who they face this weekend.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are ‘expected’ to pick up a result against Manchester United when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on Saturday.

That’s according to Wayne Rooney, who has been commenting on the Red Devils’ struggles under manager Ruben Amorim. Sunderland have thoroughly enjoyed their time back in the top flight so far, with Saturday’s 1-0 victory away at Nottingham Forest leaving them fifth in the table, only two points off second and with just one defeat from six games. By contrast, United have made a stuttering start to the campaign, sitting 14th with just seven points on the board after going down 3-1 away at Brentford at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This poor start comes off the back of a miserable 15th-place finish and Europa League final defeat in 2024/25. A heavy summer spend and no European football to juggle were meant to offer United a route back into the higher reaches of the Premier League table, but it just hasn’t worked out that way so far.

Wayne Rooney comments on Ruben Amorim ahead of Man Utd v Sunderland clash

Sunderland travel to Old Trafford in their final game before the international break on Saturday, with their last win at the Theatre of Dreams coming back in May 2014 when a Sebastian Larsson strike delivered a 1-0 victory.

United will still be the bookmakers favourites for the match, but many will be tipping Sunderland to pick up another big result - one that could also prove fatal for Amorim, who has a miserable 36.73% win ratio with the Red Devils. The club’s record goalscorer Rooney doesn’t know what to expect from his former side anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t recognise the whole football club,” said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with United. “I don’t see players fighting, I don’t see character, I don’t see desire to win. I go to a game watching… expecting the team to lose or maybe pick up a point.

“The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kickstart that football club. “What is going on, this is not all on the manager, by the way. Players, they’re not deserving to wear that shirt and it hurts.”

Man Utd’s 2025/26 Premier League results so far:

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal

Fulham 1-1 Man Utd

Man Utd 3-2 Burnley

Man City 3-0 Man Utd

Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea

Brentford 3-1 Man Utd

Rooney has first hand experience of managerial struggles, having endured tough periods in charge of the likes of Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. The 120-time England international has sympathy for Amorim, but isn’t sure the Portuguese coach can turn things around.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just don’t know what’s going on,” the 39-year-old said. “I have tried my hand in management and it didn’t work out too well, so I get it. Ruben Amorim is my age, he’s still a young manager and I’m sure he’s got a massive future, but what’s going on at Man Utd, this is not Man Utd.

“I honestly hope he can turn it round and he does. But…after everything I’ve seen, honestly, I’ve got no faith in it.” Following United away, Sunderland will have two weeks off for the international break, returning to take on bottom-of-the-league Wolves at home.

Your next Sunderland read: Gary Neville lavishes praise on Sunderland after strong start