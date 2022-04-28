Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Jackson is currently in temporary charge after long-term manager Sean Dyche was sacked earlier this month.

But reports in The Sun state that ex-Manchester United, Everton and England hero Rooney is the frontrunner to take the top job at Turf Moor should Burnley suffer relegation.

The tabloid also claims that Rooney, who is currently manager of Derby County, is keen on the role following the Rams’ brave but ultimately unsuccessful battle against relegation.

Wayne Rooney

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That news could come as a boost to Sunderland’s chances of holding on to head coach Alex Neil beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Scot is also said to be on Burnley’s radar if the Clarets are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Neil, 40, took over in February after Lee Johnson was sacked at the back end of January.

Neil’s ability to work with a tight budget has apparently impressed decision-makers at Burnley.

The Black Cats are currently fighting to cement a play-off position in League One and will do so with a win against Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium on the final day of the season this coming Saturday.

Neil recently stated that while he has not discussed his plans for next season with the Sunderland hierarchy he has 'absolute clarity' on what he would need to take the team forward.