Watford's sporting director departs ahead of Sunderland clash as Steve Bruce talks pressure
Watford’s sporting director, Cristiano Giaretta, has left the club with immediate effect – according to reports.
Sunderland face the Hornets this Saturday following the Black Cats’ impressive 3-0 win over Reading in the Championship last Wednesday.
However, an exclusive report from the Watford Observer states that their sporting director Giaretta has left the club ahead of the clash with Sunderland on Saturday.
The departure comes after Watford lost to Blackburn Rovers in their midweek Championship game. The report also says that manager Rob Edwards is set to be handed more control.
Under-pressure West Brom manager Steve Bruce delivers verdict ahead of Norwich City clash
Former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss Steve Bruce is under pressure at West Brom after a poor start to the season.
The Baggies currently sit in 20th position in the Championship and have only won once this so far this campaign,
"Always. That’s what football is,” Bruce said when asked if he could turn Albion’s fortunes around.
“We’ve got another game tomorrow. A big one. For me, anybody who finishes above Norwich will go up. We’ve got a real game on our hands.”
“Listen I’ll take the blame, no problem. It’s my fault,” Bruce said when asked about West Brom’s derby loss to Birmingham City. “I picked them, I prepared them, I got them. We did as much as what we could in my opinion. But of course I’m judged by results and one win in nine is, as you said, not good enough. I’m like everyone else.”