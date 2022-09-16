Watford vs Sunderland: TV, streaming and radio details plus team news and kick-off time

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray’s men won their last fixture against Reading in an impressive performance away from home in the second tier.

Two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession during the first half gave Sunderland a commanding lead. Jack Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as the Black Cats recorded their joint biggest win of the season to move into sixth position.

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Watford:

When is Watford vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Watford will take place on Saturday, September 17. Kick-off at Vicarage Road is at 3pm.

Is Watford vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Watford will not be broadcast on TV. Due to broadcasting rules, games that kick-off on a Saturday at 3pm will not be broadcast on TV or streamed on SAFSEE in the United Kingdom.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Huggins could return sometime after Christmas but has yet to even feature for the under-23s team yet this season after stress fractures in both of his heels.

Tony Mowbray recently confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Dennis Cirkin was also forced off during the match against Boro with a hamstring problem, yet the defender should be available after the upcoming international break.

"Dennis will be out for one to two weeks and it is as slight an injury as you will see,” said Mowbray. “He should be back in action within a fortnight.”

Ellis Simms was forced off in the first half of Sunderland’s game against Reading with a toe issue. Mowbray stated after the game that he is hopeful that there is no broken bone but admitted that the injury was a major concern.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of Bet365:

Sunderland win: 11/4

Draw: 5/2

Watford win: 1/1